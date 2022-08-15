FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Jamie Parsons, with the support of Shoppers Drug Mart, is hosting a food drive on Thursday for the Women’s Resource Society.

The main objective is non-perishables, hygiene products, socks, and monetary donations.

Parsons has been hosting food drives for the past five to six years with the support of her work, Shoppers Drug Mart.

“It was a way I could service the Women’s Resource Society. By being a spark to ignite a fire and keep paying forward my blessings,” she said.

She adds that the food pantry reserves get depleted during the summer months, and it needs to be filled in time for back to school.

Updates and further information can be found on the event’s page on Facebook.

Sought-after household/hygiene products:

Shampoo/conditioner

Soap

Toothbrushes/toothpaste

Hygiene wipes

Tampons/liners

Socks

Earplugs

Safety pins

Dish Soap

Laundry soap/bounce

Sought-after food products: