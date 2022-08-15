FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Filipino Canadian Association in Fort St. John celebrated its 15th anniversary on Sunday with a potluck, games, entertainment, and raffles.

Mayor Lori Ackerman and councillors Gord Klassen and Lilia Hansen were in attendance, as well as a few past presidents of the association.

Councillor Gord Klassen, Andy Ackerman, and mayor Lori Ackerman at the North Peace Filipino Canadian Association’s 15th-anniversary celebration. (Florentina Antonio)

Ovvian Castrillo-Hill, past president and cultural advisor for the society, says MLA Mabel Elmore of Vancouver-Kensington presented the society with a certificate and a message of congratulations from the Philippine Consulate General, Maria Andrelita S. Austria.

Castrillo-Hill says the community members came out to celebrate the growth of the Filipino community in Fort St. John while remembering their history.

“We served what is traditionally our feast food, which is Lechon, which is roast pork. We celebrated with a lot of the warmth of good company,” she said.

The guests were also treated to some impromptu entertainment by Elysia Cruz, who Castrillo-Hill says is one of the association’s” gifted members who sang a couple of beautiful songs.”

Additionally, there were some vendor tables so that some entrepreneurs could share their wares with the community.