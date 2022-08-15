FORT ST. JOHN B.C.- The Halfway River Valley Rodeo is celebrating its 20th anniversary this weekend.

The vice president of the Halfway River Rodeo Club, Jeffery Metecheah, says they have received entries from 120 participants for this year’s competitions.

The 20th anniversary will feature bull riders from all over Western Canada, such as Southern BC, Saskatchewan, and Northern Alberta.

“In the past, we have international riders here from Brazil and Australia competing at the Bull Riders Canada. We’re an open rodeo. The North Peace is open to the world, and it’s a pretty big deal here for us, hosting the rodeo and people coming out. It’s a good time,” said Metecheah.

Celebrating 20 years is a pretty big feat for any event, but it seems a little sweeter coming off the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing delays for most events.

“I’m pretty stoked up about it. I get to see my friends, and we get to see some family from other communities coming by. It’s just a good fun weekend,” said Metecheah.

Halfway River Rodeo has a wide range of events for everyone to watch, from bull riding to bareback bronc riding.

There will also be a kid and family gymkhana on Friday, August 19th, and junior open rodeos Saturday and Sunday.

“I like the gymkhana because you get to see all the cute little kids and learn how to ride their horse and handle their horse shorts,” Metecheah said.

On Saturday night, hometown country music singer Kyle McKearney is also returning to the area where he grew up and will be playing at the rodeo dance. The Sweet Water Band will later be taking over for McKearney until 2 a.m.

General admission is $15 day per person for adults and $10 for kids. Anyone looking to purchase a weekend pass will pay $25.

“Just want to say thank you to our sponsors and all our volunteers for the last 20 years,” Metecheah said.

The Halfway River Valley 20th Rodeo Roundup will go on August 19th, 20th, and 21st at the Halfway River First Nation Arena.