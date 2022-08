FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is alerting citizens of 96th Avenue between 81st and 82nd Street of a water turn-off starting at 1 p.m.

There is no estimate for when water service will be restored, but an update will be provided at 4 p.m if water has not been restored.

The city asks that citizens do not approach crews and equipment working as this will be an active construction area.