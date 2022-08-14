CHETWYND, B.C. – The Hasler Flats wildfire located approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Chetwynd is now classified as being held.

The wildfire is not likely to spread beyond determined containment lines due to the suppression carried out by the BC Wildfire Service.

Hasler Road is now open to the public as there is no longer a safety concern due to wildfire activity.



The B.C. Wildfire Service asks that those travelling on the Hasler Road slow down for crews and equipment working nearby.

Response to the Hasler Flats wildfire involved coordinating various resources, including initial attack crews, parattack crews, unit crews, contract crews, heavy equipment operators, and aviation resources.



— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 15, 2022

The BC Wildfire Service wants to recognize the hard work and dedication of all those involved in fire suppression and coordination on this fire.

We also appreciate the rapid response by initial attack and parattack crews to nearby wildfire starts. Their ability to quickly transition from the expanded attack on the Hasler Flats wildfire to an initial attack on multiple targets is commendable.

This incident will no longer be considered a Wildfire of Note. Please visit the BC Wildfire Service mobile app or visit www.BCWildfire.ca for updates on current wildfire activity.