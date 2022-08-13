FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A thunderstorm has knocked out power to over 1,100 customers in and around Fort St. John.

The outage started just before 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1,171 customers are without power.

A B.C. Hydro crew has been assigned to the outage.

There is no estimate for when power will be restored.

Get more details below or head to www.bchydro.com/outages

As of 4:13 p.m. MST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain.

Radar indicates a line of severe thunderstorms near Peace River oriented west-east from Fort St. John to the Alberta border and is moving northward away from Peace River.

These thunderstorms will impact communities from Charlie Lake, Fort St John eastwards to the Alberta border, as well as communities of Cecil Lake, Doig River and Osborn.