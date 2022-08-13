FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A thunderstorm has knocked out power to over 1,100 customers in and around Fort St. John.

The outage started just before 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1,171 customers are without power.

A B.C. Hydro crew has been assigned to the outage.

There is no estimate for when power will be restored.

As of 4:13 p.m. MST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain.

Radar indicates a line of severe thunderstorms near Peace River oriented west-east from Fort St. John to the Alberta border and is moving northward away from Peace River.

These thunderstorms will impact communities from Charlie Lake, Fort St John eastwards to the Alberta border, as well as communities of Cecil Lake, Doig River and Osborn.

DetailsEast of RD 275 , South of RD 246 , West of 84TH ST
Outage causeUnder investigation
Customers affected1171
Off sinceAug 13, 3:57 p.m.
Crew statusCrew assigned
Last updatedAug 13, 4:01 p.m.

Adam Reaburn is the owner of Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca. Adam has been working in broadcasting for over 20 years. Adam and his wife Tammy have lived in Fort St. John for over 18 years.