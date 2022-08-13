FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Shaw is reporting an outage in the B.C. Peace.

The outage started shortly after 4 p.m. local time and affects Shaw’s internet, cable and TV customers.

As of 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Shaw is investigating the outage but does not have an estimate for when services will be restored.

You can learn more about the outage and follow updates from shaw by clicking here.

Residents have reported that several businesses relying on Shaw for internet services are only accepting cash payments now.

Below is the update posted by shaw as of 4:35 p.m. local time.

SHAW POST

Affected Area: Fort St John to Dawson Creek

Affected Services: Internet, Business Internet, Phone, Business Phone, Digital TV, VOD, Gateway, BlueCurve TV, WiFi Access Points

Reference Number: INC1174139

Summary: Some customers in areas between Grand Prairie to Dawson Creek are experiencing an interruption to Internet, Television and Home Phone services. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

To determine if an outage is affecting your services, check your account on the My Shaw website or the My Shaw App and look for an alert banner.

