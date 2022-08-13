FORT ST. JOHN, BC – Jared Winkel, former Fort St. John Huskies forward, has taken on the role of head coach for the NEBC/Yukon Midget U-18 Trackers.

He will be replacing Gerard Dicaire, who stepped down at the end of last season to help coach his son’s team next year.

The Huskies 2021-22 MVP has aged out of the junior league and is excited to hit the ice as a coach this season.

“I’m super excited to see the guys and be around the game again,” said Winkel. “Not a whole lot of people my age get to have this kind of experience.”

Currently living in Nanaimo, 22-year-old Winkel will head back to Fort St. John just in time for the Trackers and Huskies tryouts at the end of the month.

Winkel says he is grateful for the opportunity given to him by Huskies head coach, Todd Alexander.

“Todder’s good stuff,” said Winkel. “He’s the main reason I got the job and even went for it in the first place.”

Huskies and Trackers tryouts take place August 26th, 27th, and 28th.