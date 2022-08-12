Do you fit into one of these criteria?

home-based businesses

independent consultants

not-for-profits

artists ONLY.

Then you’re invited to join the North Peace Credit Union Arts Market! The DGS Astro Paving Block Party will have an Arts Market hosted and sponsored by NP Credit Union. There are more than 3000 people who attend the block party every year! You can register your home-based or independent business, non-profit, or arts by clicking below!

Register for the ARTS MARKET!

Will you be there? The Moose FM Block Party is presented by DGS Astro Paving, which is also supported by Arctech Welding, NP Credit Union, Burger King, City fo FSJ, Fort City Chrysler, Trican Well Services, Fort St John Co-Op, Chances Fort St. John, FSJ Return It, CN Rail, Systems Rental Source, Eaglevision Video Production, The Flower Hut and YMCA.