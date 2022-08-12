CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The T’seK’wa National Historic Site has begun to undergo upgrades after an accessibility assessment of the property was completed by Spinal Cord Injury BC earlier this spring.

The Tse’K’wa Heritage Society executive director, Alyssa Currie, says work began last week when the BC Wildfire Service and Mammoth Forestry visited the site to complete some training exercises.

“They were able to cut some of the brush for us on the area that’s going to be made into trails. That was a really great reciprocal partnership. Mammoth Forestry also volunteered their time to take down some of the dangerous trees on the trail,” Currie said.

Mammoth Forestry at the Tse’K’wa National Historic Site – Tse’K’wa Heritage Society (supplied)

Next week, the non-profit organization Inclusive by Design will arrive at the property to begin completing trail work and other accessible infrastructure on the site. This work is anticipated to last about three weeks.

“We will be building out a crushed gravel path that will be universally accessible down to the camp area and certainly more accessible down to the cave. We’re striving to make it as accessible as possible within the limitations of the physical space we have,” Currie said.

She adds that as the property is an archaeological site, they want to minimize the amount of digging at the site.

Other accessible infrastructure on the site includes benches along the trails and signage.

Currie asks that visitors be patient with the society as construction takes place.

“We’re prioritizing safety on the site. But it’s really exciting to have that space ready for the public. Hopefully, as early as September.”

She adds that these upgrades and other initiatives at the site have resulted from many different supporters coming together.

“Many different funding sources, local companies that have provided in-kind support, the support of Inclusive by Design. It reflects the village that it takes to complete a project like this. And we so appreciate the community support we’ve received at all levels.”