FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Spark! Women’s Leadership Conference donated $5,000 to the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society on Thursday after this year’s conference.

Spark donated to the Women’s Resource Society’s Dress for Success program in place of speaker gifts.

The program provides support and clothing for women wanting to return to the workforce.

This year’s donation was increased due in part to the support of Urban Systems’ sponsorship of the speaker gifts.

“We value the important work the Fort St John Women’s Resource Centre does for those in our community who are less fortunate. They have a tough job on the front line with some of

the community’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Jennifer Moore, Executive Director of Spark Women’s Leadership Society.

“It has been our great pleasure to make an annual donation every year since our inception as a legacy of our conference.”

The Women’s Resource Society has seen more community members seeking assistance in the past few years.

The centre is always looking for donations of non-perishable food items, clothing, household items and hygiene products.

They are also looking for more volunteers to “help everyone that walks through the door.”

“We are so incredibly grateful for our long collaboration with Spark. Each year we are humbled and honoured by the participation of the Spark Steering Committee and the attendees. We believe that women standing together is a vital piece of building our future leaders,” said Amanda Trotter, Executive Director of the Fort St John Women’s Resource Society.

The Spark Women’s Leadership Conference, delivered virtually this year, was designed by members of local industry, government and organizations to meet the educational needs of the growing female workforce and provide the tools required for growth.

The conference reviews in May were positive, and the impacts can reportedly be seen in the community.

Both groups thanked the sponsors for supporting the conference.