SOUTH PEACE RIVER, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm for the South Peace River area.

Bearhole Lake Provincial Park and communities along Highway 52E are included in the affected areas.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong winds, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

Environment Canada reminds residents that lighting kills and injures many people yearly.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” said Environment Canada.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when thunderstorms are likely to produce large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.