FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort City Chrysler is holding a Show & Shine and Charity barbecue to raise awareness of DIPG on Saturday.

The barbecue will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 13th to raise money and awareness for DIPG.

This barbecue comes after the Cayfords held one on Canada Day and another later in July.

The Cayfords are still looking to make May 17th a national day of awareness for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

Though they have reached their signature goal for the online petition, they are still looking to add to their number, as it closes on August 17th.

The petition can be accessed here or via the QR code below:

QR code for DIPG Awareness Day (Provided)

Fort City Chrysler adds, “if you are proud of your rig, bring it down, show it off,” in a Facebook post.