DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Nathan Whynot attended his requested bail review in court on Thursday, though a decision was not reached.

The decision on the review will be delivered on August 18th.

Last year, Whynot pleaded guilty for the second time after he was caught on video surveillance committing a $1.38-million arson in the Dawson Creek Walmart in 2020. The courts accepted this plea.

A psychiatric report was also ordered at this time.

Initially, he attempted to plead guilty in October 2020 and fired his lawyer. Honourable David St. Pierre struck the original guilty plea from the record, noting Whynot showed little remorse and no responsibility for the crime.

In September 2021, Whynot was sentenced for drug possession charges dating back to 2019 in Mackenzie.

He was sentenced to 10 months in jail for three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, six months for obstructing a peace officer and one month for possession of a controlled substance.

Whynot was also given time served for possessing a firearm without a licence or registration and occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present.