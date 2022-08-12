FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has some paving planned over the weekend.

On Saturday, August 13th, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will be paving 100th Avenue between 108th Street and 104th Street.

Traffic will be detoured to 101st Avenue and 99th Avenue. Only local business traffic will be allowed during this time.

(City of Fort St. John)

On Sunday, August 14th, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will be paving 99th Avenue and 98th Street. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

The city would like to remind residents to obey traffic control signage and personnel, to slow down near construction crews, and use alternative routes when possible.