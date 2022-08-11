FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Adeline Kelly Building, a centrepiece of the North Peace Fall Fairgrounds for the last several years, underwent two inspections last month to determine the requirements for getting the building up to code.

The inspection took place on July 27th and included both an examination of the requirements to improve the building to the level of an F-2 Medium Hazard Industrial building, or a storage facility, and an A-1 Public Occupancy building.

The PRRD was informed that the second inspection — which would improve the building to the level required for its original intended use as an exhibition facility — would only cost an extra $1,000.

The engineering firm hired to perform the first inspection quoted the amount for the second inspection, which could be done while the firm was already onsite. Regional district staff authorized the additional work on July 27th.

The report’s outcome is expected at the September 8th regional district board meeting.

The Adeline Kelly Building has been out of commission for several months. The relatively new, bright red and cream coloured building was not built to BC building code for the public occupancy it was used for since its completion in 2014, nor was it an acceptable storage facility.

The North Peace Fall Fair society believed the building had been constructed to code and completed while it was in use.

The discrepancy was uncovered during attempts to renovate and expand the useful building, a keystone of the North Peace Fall Fair held annually from August 19th- 21st.