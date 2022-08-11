DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Starting Thursday night, there will be road closures in downtown Dawson Creek to prepare for the Fall Fair Parades.

The “Kiddies Parade” will be on Thursday, August 11th, starting at 5:30 p.m. The parade route will be closed to traffic beginning at 4:30 p.m. and will reopen at 6:30 p.m.

Kiddies Parade route. (City of Dawson Creek)

The Fall Fair Parade on Friday, August 12th, starts at 10 a.m., and road closures will begin at 9 a.m. and will open by noon.

Fall Fair Parade route. (Rotary Club of Dawson Creek)

The City of Dawson Creek would like to ask citizens to watch for signs along the parade routes and make plans to use alternative routes.