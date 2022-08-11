DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Starting Thursday night, there will be road closures in downtown Dawson Creek to prepare for the Fall Fair Parades.
The “Kiddies Parade” will be on Thursday, August 11th, starting at 5:30 p.m. The parade route will be closed to traffic beginning at 4:30 p.m. and will reopen at 6:30 p.m.
The Fall Fair Parade on Friday, August 12th, starts at 10 a.m., and road closures will begin at 9 a.m. and will open by noon.
The City of Dawson Creek would like to ask citizens to watch for signs along the parade routes and make plans to use alternative routes.