FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A convicted Fort St. John fentanyl dealer arrested after evading the law for more than a year heads back to court on August 29th.

Dana Nazarek made brief court appearances on Monday, first in BC Supreme Court to address a conviction on drug trafficking and illegal weapons possession, and later the same day in provincial court to address new charges of failing to appear, mischief, and breaching release orders — the net result of his escape from custody while on trial last summer.

Nazarek was arrested by the Vancouver Police Department in the early hours of August 5th after being found with a group of people possibly involved in a fight, said Fort St. John RCMP in a release last week. He was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he cut his ankle monitor and absconded from a Supreme Court trial appearance for his drug trafficking charges on June 29th, 2021.

The next day, a jury found Nazarek guilty on six counts of trafficking and four counts of illegal weapons possession, the charges stemming from a police raid on his Fort St. John home in 2018, where officers seized 800 fentanyl tablets as well as carfentanil, cocaine, meth, heroin, five loaded firearms, and $38,000 in cash.

The 51-year-old had pleaded not guilty and was released on strict bail conditions to a halfway house in Surrey before his trial. At the time of his escape, he was subject to electronic monitoring as a condition of his bail.

Nazarek has not been sentenced for his guilty charges, according to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, with a sentencing date to be confirmed once his defence counsel returns from vacation.

Later this month, Nazarek will also either fix a date for a bail hearing or a pretrial conference on his new charges, according to the federal prosecution service.

Nazarek was previously convicted and sentenced to 40 months in prison after police raided his Fort St. John home and seized more than 2,000 fentanyl pills disguised as Oxycontin in December 2013.