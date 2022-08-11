FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A small black bear has been reported in the area of 118th Avenue, between 100th Street and Kin Park.
The City of Fort St. John states that conservation officers have been notified.
They ask the public to use caution while travelling through the area and added a few wildlife tips:
- Avoid surprising wildlife by making noise or travelling in a group
- Stay away from an animal’s feeding site
- Any changes in wildlife behaviour may mean that you are too close
- If you encounter a bear: Do not turn your back and run. Speak calmly yet firmly while trying to appear larger and back away slowly. If the animal is aggressive, throw things at it. If attacked, fight back.