VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BC SPCA has seen a slowdown in applications for all animal types this summer after a significant uptick during the pandemic.

“When a puppy came into our care, we would have multiple applications – sometimes up to 100 – within 24 hours,” says Lorie Chortyk, general communications manager for the BC SPCA.

“People were very keen to adopt, and this interest in adoption has remained strong until now.”

Chortyk says the summer saw a slowdown in applications for all types of animals.

“We currently have more than 1,500 animals in our care – about 700 in our shelters and the rest in volunteer foster homes,” said Chortyk.

“During the summer, we always have a huge influx of kittens needing homes, but this year we have so many other animals awaiting their forever homes as well.”

Unlike the shelters across Canada, the BC SPCA did not see a significant increase in surrendered animals.

“We did not see this particular trend in our facilities, but we always have a lot of animals coming into our care on a daily basis through cruelty investigations, animal abandonment or strays who go unclaimed,” she said.

“Our goal is always to find a wonderful home for these animals as quickly as possible.”

So far, the BC SPCA has adopted out more than 5,000 animals this year.

The most commonly adopted animals are dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, but the BC SPCA has a wide range of animals, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, other small animals, and even farm animals.

“We have so many incredible animals in our care who want nothing more than to be part of a forever family,” said Chortyk.

To adopt a new family member, visit spca.bc.ca/adopt to view animals available for adoption, with the option to narrow it down by animal type and location.