From July 26th to August 3rd, there were zero heat-related deaths in Northern British Columbia, according to a BC Coroners Service report.

According to the preliminary report, the health authority with the most heat-related deaths was Fraser Health Authority, with eight deaths.

July 26th was reportedly the day of the first heat-related death across the province.

Number of Heat-Related Deaths by Health Authority, July 26th to August 3rd, 2022 (BC Corner’s Service)

The worst day for heat-related deaths was July 29th, with five deaths province-wide. August 1st saw no heat-related deaths at all.

Number of Heat-Related Deaths by Notification Date, July 26th to August 3rd, 2022 (BC Corner’s Service)

The age group with the highest deaths was 70 to 79, and the lowest was 90+.

Number of Heat-Related Deaths by Age Group, July 26th to August 3rd, 2022 (BC Corner’s Service)

Province-wide this year, there have been 16 heat-related deaths.

Last year, from July 30th to August 5th, there were four heat-related deaths province-wide.

The average temperature in Fort St. John between July 26th to August 3rd this year was 25.34 degrees Celsius.

From June 25th to July 1st, 2021, there were 21 heat-related deaths in the Northern Health Authority region, three of which were in the Northeast.

On July 27th, 2022, the Fort St. John area hit a new daily record high of 31.7 degrees Celsius. The previous record of 30 degrees Celsius was set in 1935.

In Dawson Creek on Wednesday, the area reached a daily record high of 32.2 degrees Celsius. The previous record was set in 2009 at 30.5 degrees Celsius.

Environment Canada reported a high of 31.1 degrees Celsius in the District of Chetwynd on Wednesday. The previous record of 30.6 degrees Celsius on July 27th was set in 1977.