FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John says water will be shut off for a neighbourhood near 92nd Avenue on Thursday to complete a repair.

Starting at 9 a.m. on August 11th, there will be a disruption to the water service for the properties highlighted in the photo below.

(City of Fort St. John – Facebook)

Also, effective immediately, the city says 92nd Avenue between 82nd Street and 84th Street is closed to traffic and will be closed until work has been completed.

The city warns that this will be an active construction area and asks the public not to approach crews and equipment.

The city also says there is no estimate of when water service will be restored in the area and encourages citizens to prepare by filling containers with water to prepare for the shut-off.