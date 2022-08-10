Northern BC Tourism received the Biosphere Certified Destination status from the Responsible Tourism Institue last month.

Northern BC received this status on July 20th, 2022, joining 35 global regions and only five in Canada that demonstrate a commitment to growing and building the tourism sector in the region in alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the Northern British Columbia Tourism Association (NBCTA), the certification is based on standards in areas that include climate change, environment, social, economy and culture.

It also guarantees compliance and improvements through a certifications system evaluated annually.

Additionally, this certification allows a region to showcase their sustainability efforts and also holds the region accountable for making improvements.

The NBCTA followed the directions in the 10-year Destination Development Strategy and recognized the need for sustainability in all aspects.

The NBCTA says Northern BC has a history of being stewards of the lands its people work, live and recreate on and that sustainability is everybody’s business.

“The NBCTA team has been focused on moving the region forward and championing sustainability in all aspects of destination development, and thanks to our collective efforts with regional partners and stakeholders, we have achieved this first step as an internationally recognized sustainable destination,” said NBCTA CEO, Clint Fraser.

“This designation supports and validates our commitment to ensuring the sustainable enhancement of the tourism sector in northern BC.”

According to a release from NBCTA, biosphere destinations are committed to continuous improvement guided by the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the UN.

The release states that as part of this commitment, NBCTA will share resources for stakeholders to support the Biosphere sustainability objectives.

More information can be found on TravelInBC’s website.