FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Earlier this week, the FSJ Family Practice Associates Clinic donated $3,180 to the Women’s Resource Society from its no-show fees.

The society thanked Dr. Zhang, Dr. Boyer, Dr. Hopkins, Dr. Zafar, and the medical clinic for the donation.

Over the last nine months, the clinic collected the fees charged after reporting 605 no-shows during that time.

This number does include last-minute cancellations and arriving at the appointment more than 10 minutes late.

The clinic says emergencies happen, and those times are considered when charging the no-show fee.

“We hope to see a large reduction in the amount of no-shows to allow for other patients to access appointments,” said the clinic in social media post.