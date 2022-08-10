FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to the Snowbird incident in Fort St. John last week, the Commander of 1 Canadian Air Division has ordered an operational pause on the CT-114 fleet.

The Operational Airworthiness Authority for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), Major General Iain Huddleston, paused the fleet’s operation after consultations with investigators and with experts from the Technical Airworthiness Authority within the Department of National Defence’s Assistant Deputy Minister.

“Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft cannot be flown unless they are determined to be airworthy and safe to fly,” Huddleston said.

“Given that the cause of this accident remains to be determined by the Airworthiness Investigative Authority, I have ordered an operational pause on the CT-114 Tutor fleet as we continue the investigation and commence a thorough operational airworthiness risk assessment process.”

The pause means the entire fleet will not fly until a risk assessment is completed.

According to a release from the National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces, the RCAF will conduct the risk analysis to enable the safe return of the CT-114 fleet.

The airworthiness system from the RCAF will assess whether the accident and its causes pose any risk to further flights.

If there are risks, they will determine what measures can be taken to mitigate them.

“We will return the fleet to flying operations when it is safe to do so and in accordance with our rigorous airworthiness program,” Huddleston concluded.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Royal Canadian Air Forces Directorate of Flight Safety.