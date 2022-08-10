DGS Astro and Paving is holding its invitational golf tournament fundraiser this Friday, at Lakepoint Golf and Country Club.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Fort St. John Association for Community living. The association provides support for individuals with complex needs and intellectual disabilities. The association has received $460 thousand dollars in funds from the tournament over the course of 15 years.

Joseph Lang, executive director of the association said the funds are used to funds support the individuals they work with by covering things that aren’t funded, such as wheelchair accessibility in homes and vehicles, and community programming.

“The community is incredibly generous to us,” said Lang. “DGA has been a long-time sponsor of ours and a number of people in the city have really helped us.”

The tournament is making its return after being cancelled for the last two years due to COVID-19.