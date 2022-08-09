FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After announcing last month that cat intakes were on hold at both Peace Region SPCA locations, they are now taking in some animals but are nearly full and looking for fosters.

Candace Buchamer, branch manager of both the South and North Peace SPCAs, says that most of the kittens from the infected litter that halted intakes are recovering nicely.

Although they never completely shut down intakes, the SPCAs had to limit them heavily so as to not risk other animals.

She says that surrenders are still extremely limited as they struggle to find adoptive homes.

“In Fort St. John here, we’re getting anywhere from two to seven surrender requests a day,” she said, adding they have to say no to a couple of people daily.

Currently the North Peace SPCA does not have a physical shelter, but there are now 47 cats and kittens in their care.

“We don’t have a shelter to put them in. Our fosters are jam-packed. Our boarding facility is jam-packed, and the Dawson Creek venue is pretty much as full as we can possibly make it,” Buchamer explained.

Before the Fort St. John shelter closed, fosters were integral to running the SPCA. Now that it no longer has the building, Buchamer said, the situation is dire.

“We can’t help somebody right now unless we do have a foster,” she said.

They are always looking for fosters to open their home, specifically to cats and other small animals.

To register to become a foster or volunteer, visit the BC SPCA website.

Additionally, Buchamer would like to thank current volunteers.

“Our existing fosters and our boarding facilities have been amazing,” she said.

“They literally have a day in between a foster, they clean the room and clean the space and reset, and POOF, they have another litter in their home.”

She would also like to thank those in the community who donate towards boarding expenses and donating care items.

Cat food and cat litter are “still very much needed,” Buchamer explained, as they do not have access to the building that had some of their supplies still inside.

Though they are looking for donations and fosters, she would like to remind pet owners of the food bank and the spay/neuter income assistance it has to assist people in keeping their pets.

The spay/neuter income assistance plan is open to cats and dogs within Fort St. John and most of the surrounding Peace River Regional District, excluding the area within Dawson Creek city limits.

The branch manager would also like to remind the public about their phone situation.

Because it does not currently have a physical location, the Fort St. John SPCA does not answer the phone. Buchamer encourages residents to call and leave a voicemail, as they will receive those.

“They’re transcribed to email for us, and then we have the staff contact people back via cell phone,” she said.

Another option to contact the North Peace SPCA is through their Facebook page.

If need be, the BC SPCA Provincial Call Centre can also be contacted toll-free at 1-855-622-7722.