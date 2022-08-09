DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Alisha Whiteford-Poole.

She was last seen in the area of 110th Avenue and 13th Street in Dawson Creek on the evening of August 8th.

The RCMP are concerned for her safety and well-being as they believe she may require immediate medical attention. According to a release, several resources are being used to ensure her safety.

Alisha has short, dark hair, brown eyes and is approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall.

She is believed to be pregnant and possibly in labour.

The police ask the public not to approach Whiteford-Poole and to call the RCMP at 250-784-3700. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477.