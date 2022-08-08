It’s back & you’re invited! DSG Astro Paving presents Moose FM’s Block Party! On September 10th at 11 am the Block Party will happen at Centennial Park. This year the Arctech Welding+Machining’s Kids Zone will host various activities, games & FUN featuring The Fort St. John Museum, YMCA & Face Painting.

Trican Well Services will host an Elder Space for Doig River First Nations, and Doig River will host presentations, chats and experiences that will be fun for the whole family.

So many community organizations and local vendors will be present, will you?

DGS Astro Paving Presents Moose FM’s 2022 Block Party, which is supported by Arctech Welding, NP Credit Union, Burger King, City fo FSJ, Fort City Chrysler, Trican Well Services, Fort St John Co-Op, Chances Fort St. John, FSJ Return It, CN Rail, Systems Rental Source, Eaglevision Video Production, The Flower Hut and YMCA.