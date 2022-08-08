WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A teenager has died in an ATV rollover in Williams Lake, B.C.

RCMP say the 17-year-old female was riding at the end of the Gun-a-Noot Trail south of the city when she crashed.

Police say officers attended the scene, where paramedics and fire rescue were providing medical care.

The teen was transported to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The RCMP say that evidence gathered at the scene showed she wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Mounties and the coroners service are both investigating the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press