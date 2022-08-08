FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An investigation team with the Royal Canadian Air Force is investigating the Snowbird crash that occurred last Tuesday.

Major Trevor Reid with the RCAF confirmed that the investigation team arrived in Fort St. John on August 3rd.

A recovery team also arrived on August 6th to safely recover the aircraft.

The investigation comes after a Snowbird aircraft crashed into a field on August 2nd, causing a small fire. The pilot of the aircraft was not injured.

Major Reid says there is no way to know when the investigation will be concluded, but updates will be available once the investigation is over.

Due to this incident, some Snowbird shows have been cancelled, including in Penticton and Abbotsford.