FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John man who pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun in connection with a 2019 kidnapping in Dawson Creek and Taylor has been sentenced.

Jessie Romeo Fougere, 28, appeared in Supreme Court Friday morning, reiterating the choice to voluntarily waive his right to defend himself against the charge. A guilty plea was entered earlier this year in April.

Fougere was sentenced to an additional 25 days jail and credited with 875 days of jail time already served. He was also given a mandatory lifetime firearms ban, a DNA order, and ordered to forfeit the illegally possessed semi-automatic pistol.

Fougere was co-accused with Gavin James Lee Davis, 32. Court documents allege the pair kidnapped a man in Dawson Creek and confined him against his will in Taylor on March 7, 2019. Fougere was prohibited from possessing firearms at the time of the offences. Davis received a 28-month jail sentence for his role in the kidnapping, court heard.

Born and raised in Moncton, New Brunswick, the court heard Fougere grew up in a violent and poverty-stricken home before moving out west as a teenager with his mother to Fort St. John. A native French speaker, Fougere also experienced difficulties in learning English and assimilating to the culture, which led to him dropping out of school, court heard.

Justice Baljinder Kaur Girn said the sentencing was appropriate when considering the time already served and in parity with the co-accused. “I hope that this time in custody has made you reflect, and hopefully you’ll be able to get your life in order,” she said.

Fougere was previously sentenced to 120 days jail in October 2020 for the 2017 manslaughter of Troy Streeper. Fougere is also well known to police from prior convictions and fines for assault, fraud, and uttering threats in Charlie Lake, Taylor, and Fort St. John, as well as several driving convictions.

Fougere made no other comment to the court when asked by the judge on Friday.