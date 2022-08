Get spooky in the heat of the summer at Cenntenial Park on August 26th at 7PM for Addams Family Values.

Bring a chair, bring a blanket and you can ever bring snacks, and get comfortable. All the mischief and trouble will unravel on the big screen.

Bring the family, and enjoy Addams Family Value on the big screen.

Movies in the Park is presented by Fort St. John Co-op and Butler Farm equipment, and supported by Rhythm Auctions, Grimes Well Servicing, Home Hardware, Burger King, Trican.

