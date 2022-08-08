DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – It took the Dawson Creek fire department approximately three hours to put out a fire at the Louisiana-Pacific OSB plant on Sunday.

The fire was stubborn, according to Fire Chief Marcel Capelle, as it was in a large log pile, so crews quickly decided they needed extra help.

Capelle says the department responded at around 4 p.m. with one engine and three firefighters on board.

(Dawson Creek Fire Fighters Association)

By the end of the call, Capelle says there were two engines on the scene, a ladder truck and their tender for shuttling water.

Pouce Coupe’s fire department was also called, and they responded with a tender truck and two firefighters.

(Dawson Creek Fire Fighters Association)

A couple of LP contractors also assisted in moving the pile so firefighters could access the fire.

Chief Capelle added that it was windy on Sunday afternoon, so a crew was also stationed across the road, east of the mill, to protect a field from sparking as well.

Crews left the scene by 7:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.