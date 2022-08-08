FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will begin receiving nominations for this year’s municipal election at the end of the month.

Nominations for council and mayor will be open from August 30th at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on September 9th.

The City of Fort St. John’s Chief Election Officer or another designated person will receive nominations by hand, mail or delivery service at City Hall.

The address is 10631-100th Street, Fort St. John B.C., V1J 3Z5 for those sending in nominations by mail. The nomination package can also be sent via fax at 250-787-8181 or via email at legislativeservices@fortstjohn.ca.

The election will be on October 15th, and advanced voting will be on October 5th and 12th, where eligible voters will select one mayor and six councillors.

To qualify to be a member of local government, a person must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old as of October 15th, must have been a B.C. resident for at least six months before March 8th and not be disqualified under the Local Government Act or any other enactment from being nominated for, being elected to or holding the office, or be otherwise disqualified by law.

Ryan Harvey, with the city, would also like to remind residents of the workshop being held on August 15th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at City Hall for anyone interested in running for local government.

“[It’s] a really good opportunity for people to come and learn what the position could entail. Obviously, there’s no commitment, but it’s a good opportunity to learn about what it would be like to be on council,” Harvey said.

So far, only councillor Lilia Hansen has announced her intention to run for mayor.

Nomination forms can be found at City Hall, on the city’s website and below: