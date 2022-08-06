FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Kelsie Ford.

Police wish to locate Kelsie to verify her well-being. Kelsie was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on July 28, 2022.

Kelsie is described as:

5’4” tall

Slim Build

110 lbs

Red hair

Green eyes

Has a tattoo of a diamond on the back of her leg

Kelsie may be travelling in a white 2019 Nissan Kicks with Alberta licence plate CGL6512. Kelsie may be travelling to the Yukon through Fort St. John.

There is concern for Kelsie’s well-being. If you have any information as to Kelsie’s whereabouts please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or your local police.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online atwww.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.