NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A Crown attorney says the jury in the [[British Columbia Supreme Court]] trial of Aydin Coban is coming back with a verdict.

Coban is accused of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possession and distribution of child pornography in relation to Port Coquitlam, B.C., teenager Amanda Todd.

She was 15 years old when she died by suicide in 2012 after posting a video that described being tormented by an online harasser.

Since her death, millions of people have watched the video.

Coban was extradited from the Netherlands to Canada in 2020 after being convicted in Amsterdam of similar charges involving dozens of young girls and gay men.

More coming.

The Canadian Press