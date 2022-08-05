Vancouver’s Non-Partisan Association has parted ways with its mayoral candidate, John Coupar, barely two months before municipal elections are held across British Columbia.

A statement issued by the party said its board met Thursday to discuss the progress of the campaign and accepted Coupar’s resignation.

It said another mayoral candidate will be “announced at a future date.”

NPA spokeswoman Elizabeth Ball said the board was considering options and she expected it would try to name a new candidate before nominations close Sept. 9.

A Twitter statement posted Friday by Coupar, a three-term park board commissioner, confirmed his resignation and said he was “grateful to the NPA for the opportunity to run, and for the wonderful team of NPA candidates.”

Coupar was appointed as the NPA’s mayoral hopeful in April, prompting incumbent NPA city councillors Sarah Kirby-Yung, Lisa Dominato and Colleen Hardwick to quit the party, saying it had not offered an “open, transparent and democratic” call for candidates.

Ball agreed recent polls had placed Coupar behind several of the four other candidates running for mayor.

“There were many, many messages coming through in terms of polls and everything,” Ball said in an interview.

“John made his decision based on the information he had, and clearly decided this was not the time that was working for him.”

Ball said Coupar acted with “grace and dignity.”

Coupar’s statement said he had “enjoyed serving the residents of Vancouver over the last 11 years,” and that he would “look forward to spending time with family and friends.”

“I have always strived to walk with the utmost integrity and with an unwavering commitment to those I serve,” it said.

The four candidates remaining in the race for mayor of Vancouver are incumbent Kennedy Stewart, Hardwick, Ken Sim and Mark Marissen.

