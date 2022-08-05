VANCOUVER — Telus Corp. says its net income soared by 45 per cent in its most recent quarter as the company nabbed more mobile phone and internet customers.

The Vancouver telecommunications firm swung to a net income of $498 million in its second quarter, up from $344 million in the same period last year.

The earnings for the period ended June 30 amounted to 34 cents per share, up 36 per cent from 25 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, Telus reported a $422 million profit in the quarter, up more than 21 per cent from $348 million during the same period in 2021.

The company says it added 93,000 net new mobile phone subscribers and 34,000 net new internet service customers in the quarter.

Its revenue reached $4.4 billion in the second quarter, up seven per cent from $4.1 billion a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:T)

The Canadian Press