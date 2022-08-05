On this episode of Moose Talks, we welcome Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman. She announced in the spring that she would not be running again in the fall elections, so we chat about that, as well as other local city issues as she finishes out her term over the coming months.

Listen to Moose Talks Friday mornings at 10 on Moose FM and watch the live stream on the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook pages.

This episode originally aired on August 5, 2022.