FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After over a year on the run, 51-year-old Dana Nazarek has been arrested by the Vancouver Police Department.

On June 29th, 2021, Nazarek removed his electronic supervision bracelet while in Richmond, B.C. and failed to attend court scheduled the same day.

For a year now, police have been attempting to locate him, as he was intentionally evading police.

According to a release from the Fort St. John RCMP, early in the morning of August 5th, 2022, Vancouver police officers conducting proactive patrols came upon a group of people in the southeast district of Vancouver who may have been in evolved in a fight.

The officers spoke with the persons involved and located Nazarek, who had an outstanding Canada-wide warrant.

Nazarek was subsequently arrested and has been held for court.

Originally, a jury found him guilty on six counts of trafficking and four counts of illegal weapons possession after a police raid at his home in Fort St. John in 2018.

The man pleaded not guilty to the drug charges and was released to a halfway house in Surrey on strict bail conditions. Part of his bail conditions included wearing the ankle bracelet.

During the raid, RCMP seized 800 fentanyl tablets, carfentanil, cocaine, meth, heroin, five loaded firearms, and $38,000 in cash.

Nazarek was previously convicted and sentenced to 40 months in prison after police raided his home and seized over 2,000 fentanyl pills disguised as Oxycontin in December 2013.