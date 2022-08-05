FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John addressed the mistake made on 93rd Avenue on Friday concerning the road lines being in the wrong spot.

Ryan Harvey with the city says temporary lines were put down incorrectly after the paving in the area.

The line-painting crew then came in and started painting over the temporary lines but were stopped by the road supervisor before they fully completed the work.

Unfortunately, the painters did get far enough to make travelling in that area difficult.

“The line should work to the right as that curb line moves and travel with that, but it didn’t,” said Harvey.

“So the curb lane then became the center lane, and the center lane then became the left-hand turn lane, and the curb lane just appeared out of nowhere.”

Contracted crews are expected to arrive next week to remove the incorrect lines and paint new ones.

In the meantime, the city asks drivers to use caution in the area.