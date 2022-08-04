TAYLOR, B.C. – The 50th anniversary of the World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championship held in Taylor wrapped up on Sunday, with Brenda Gejdos taking home first place.
The championship took place at Peace Island Park from July 29th to 31st and featured gold panning competitions and vendors selling handmade goods.
The event was started by the late Dorse Prosser and Jesse Starnes and has been held in Taylor since 1972.
The first championship took place on the banks of the Peace River, adjacent to the railway bridge. From 1973 onwards, the event was held at Peace Island Park.
Class A:
- Brenda Gejdos
- Kelly Gejdos
- Trina Barrette
Fine: Kelly Gejdos
Speed: Tyson Gejdos
Skill: Trina Barrette
Class B:
- Dorri Larestone
- Frankie Barrette
- Jonathan Garner
Fine: Dorri Larestone
Speed: Andrew Barrette
Skill: Dorri Larestone
Class C Adult:
- Keth Lubke
- Wayne Shoenenberger
- Jean McRae
Class C Juvenile:
- Luella Barrette
- Berlin Barrette
- Conlin Barrette
Juvenile Open:
- Frankie Barrette
- Jennifer Finnie
- Luella Barrette
Metal Detecting Adult:
- Kelly Gejdos
- Frank Gejdos
- Hunter Smiley
Metal Detecting Juvenile:
- Maizy Taillefer
- Hazel Taillefer
- Hank Taillefer
Celebrity/Sponsor media:
- Mayor Rob Fraser
- Matt Preprost
- Blake Brown
Claimstaking Adult:
- Tyson Gejdos
- Robert McAleney
- Dave Coupland
Claimstaking Juvenile:
- Elizabeth Hull
- Keagan Wilson
- Frankie Barrette
Bannock Baking:
- Robin Rosborough
- Barb Dan & Trista Hott
- Garrett & Tyson Gejdos