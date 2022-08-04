FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Revenue from property taxes was up from last year, according to the City of Fort St. John’s annual tax report.

The city’s tax revenue, or the portion of receivable taxes realized after the deadline, is $31,104,384.31.

The city’s calculated tax levy—or the total amount expected from property taxes—was $48,594,459.09. This was up $425,537.67 from last year’s levy of $48,168,921.42

Taxes were due on July 4th, 2022. As of that date, the city had collected 86.91 per cent of the entire amount it expects. Last year, 86.18 per cent was retrieved from total taxes by the due date.

Properties with outstanding taxes were assessed a 10 per cent penalty. On January 1st, 2023, those accounts will see daily interest tacked on the balances.

Communication procedures— both standard processes used to inform and work with late accounts and spreading awareness about new systems—were an element of this tax season.

Finance staff will follow up with residents and businesses about making payment arrangements for late taxes.

Finance staff were also busy this season informing the public about and assisting with requirements for new homeowner grant applications. This is the second year these applications were handled through the province. The city’s tax report says this year’s process was “very successful.”

The tax report itself will be presented in council on Monday afternoon.