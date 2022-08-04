FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate 36-year-old Brent Forrest Johnstone.

Johnstone is wanted on seven warrants for theft under $5000 and two warrants for breach of undertaking.

He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and a tattoo of a Cancer astrology symbol on the left side of his neck.

Brent Forrest Johnstone

Johnstone is believed to reside in Fort St. John or Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Those with any information on Brent Johnstone’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100