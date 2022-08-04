FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Farmer’s Almanac is predicting an unreasonably cold and snowy winter across Canada.

The almanac, released early this year, has been continuously published since 1818. Its winter forecast for 2022-2023 tells readers to be prepared for “plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling” this winter as temperatures across the prairies will reach as low as -20 degrees celsius to -40.

The almanac called this prediction “one of the coldest arctic outbreaks in recent years.”

It also predicts large storm patterns for most of the northern nation that will include plenty of snow on the east coast. The storms predicted also include several cold days with a “wintry mix” that brings in heavy sleet, snow, rain, and ice.

British Columbia, the almanac says, will see an “average amount of winter precipitation.”

The almanac, according to Farmersalmanac.com, publishes a 16-month weather forecast that predicts weather for the upcoming year, and has done so continuously for 200 years.

The specific formula for its long range predictions is not public, but the almanac insists that it does not rely in any way on computer satellite tracking equipment–a standard method used by other forecasts.

Instead, the almanac’s formula is based on sun spots, moon phases, tidal action, the position of planets, and a variety of other factors.

The formula is both “mathematical” and “astronomical” according to the site.