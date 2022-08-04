DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek says a second water main break occurred on Thursday.

The city says that crews are working on the issue, but the extent of the repair is still unknown.

The city let residents know that the water is still safe for consumption, but some may experience reduced water pressure.

Residents have also been asked to reduce unnecessary water use.

The city notes that potable water sale locations remain open and water reservoir levels are stable.

Staff have reportedly enacted emergency water distribution plans to maintain levels for fire flows and potable water use.

Updates will be provided via social media and the city’s website.