DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The 8th Street Bridge in Dawson Creek will be closed starting August 15th for concrete pouring and curing processes.

The section of Highway 2, or 8th Street, will be closed between 107th Avenue and 110th Avenue.

The closure will begin on August 15th at 7 a.m. to August 20th at 7 a.m., weather permitting.

The City of Dawson Creek would like to remind citizens that this is a Ministry of Transportation project, not a city project.

Questions can be directed to the Brocor Construction office at 250-782-3404