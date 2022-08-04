Fort St. John’s Kylie Kalas and Hailey Dutchak each brought home gold medals after representing Team BC at the Western Canadian Championships in Kelowna last weekend.

For gold, Kalas’s Under-16 team beat Alberta 38-0 and Dutchak’s Under-18 team beat Alberta as well, 12-7.

Kalas said that they had played Alberta the day before their win, giving them an idea of what to expect.

“It ended up going our way, I guess they didn’t get a try scored against us. It was a really amazing feeling,” said Kalas.

Kalas believes the team couldn’t have achieved their win without the support of their “phenomenal” coaches, as well as the camp they attended in preparation for the championships.

“It really gave us a sense of community amongst our team,” said Kalas. “It helped us develop our skills more.”

For Dutchak, the U-18’s gold medal win is also a personal accomplishment.

“It was one of the goals that I set for myself- as soon as I started playing rugby, I knew that I wanted to play for Team BC,” said Dutchak. “I am really excited about fulfilling my dream and goals.”

Both girls are currently in Vancouver at a UBC development camp.