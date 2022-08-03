FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Snowbirds will not be appearing as scheduled at the Penticton Peach Festival after a crash landing in Fort St. John on Tuesday.

A Royal Canadian Air Force flight safety team will investigate to determine the cause of the incident.

“431 (Air Demonstration) Squadron CT-114 aircraft will not be flown while a Royal Canadian Air Force flight safety team investigates to determine the cause of the incident,” the RCAF said in a statement.

The Snowbirds wished the festival and its attendees well and expressed their disappointment in not being able to perform as planned.

Fort St. John fire and emergency services attended a field southeast of the Fort St. John Regional Airport after one of the machines was forced to make a hard landing after takeoff.

The pilot was not physically injured in the incident.

